WAPELLO — Two bids for a planned recreational trail between Columbus Junction and Columbus City were rejected by the Louisa County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday because they exceeded the available project funding.
The board agreed to rebid the work after receiving an update from county engineer Larry Roehl. According to earlier discussions, the project involved shoulder paving work on 145th Street and County Road X17. The roadways provide a back connection between the two communities, and the paving work would be similar to what was done on County Road X61 a few years ago.
The work is to be financed by a federal $183,000 Transportation Alternative Program grant and a $60,000 contribution from Columbus Junction. However, bids from both Illowa Investment, Blue Grass, and L.L. Pelling, North Liberty, exceeded the $243,000 available. Roehl said Illowa bid $274,125 on the project, while the Pelling bid was $278,876.
“The recommendation is to reject all bids and rebid the project,” he told the board.
Roehl indicated the project plans would be re-examined in an effort to determine why the bids had come in high. He did not provide any time frame for when new bids would be requested.
Roehl and assistant county engineer Adam Shutt also provided the board with a bid tabulation for the upgrading of a little over one-half mile of 65th Street between J Avenue to 123rd Street. Shutt said the tabulation had confirmed the low bid of $176,474 had been submitted by DeLong Construction of Washington. He said a contract would now be developed and presented to the board for approval at its next meeting.
The road is being upgraded as part of the planned 2020 construction of a 100-megawatt solar farm facility south of Wapello.
Roehl and Shutt also updated the board on several other current activities involving their department. The two reported around one-third of the deck of the County Highway 99 replacement bridge at Wapello is scheduled to be poured on Thursday. Other bridge work is also continuing, the two said.
Shutt also said work on the new maintenance shed at the Wapello office is continuing. The building is scheduled to be completed by Nov. 1.
Responding to a request from supervisor Brad Quigley, Shutt said he would develop a list of Federal Emergency Management Administration reimbursement projects for the board.
FEMA assistance was also highlighted during a discussion on the county’s updated Hazard Mitigation Plan between the board and county emergency management coordinator Brian Hall. Hall had reported last week about the plan, explaining it needed to be updated every five years in order for Louisa County and its incorporated cities to maintain eligibility for hazard mitigation projects.
Hall had explained mitigation projects were intended to prevent future damage from natural disasters and were not recovery funds.
After hearing Hall’s report last week, the supervisors had directed him to ask the mayors who would be attending an upcoming emergency management commission meeting about cost-sharing on the update.
Hall told the board Tuesday that most of the mayors did not attend the commission meeting, but he would continue the contacts.
In final action, the board:
- Conducted a public hearing on proposed repairs of the main drainage ditch for Drainage District 12 south and west of Wapello
- Appointed Michael Vance to a five-year term on the county planning and zoning commission
- Authorized the county public health service to obtain a credit card for work-related expenses
- Approved the one-lot Jorgensen Subdivision west of Letts.
