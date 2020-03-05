$6.2 billion: New analysis shows total flood costs to Mississippi River states

When asked about the root cause of the exacerbating flood situation, Colin Wellenkamp, MRCTI executive director, acknowledged that “our disasters are getting worse, our impacts are getting more extreme, and climate risk is elevating.” Still, he said he's proud the mayors have not "gone down the road of the divisive rhetoric" which he said "tends to exclude or push people away from the conversation. We need everyone at the table. No matter what your background is or what you believe might be the root cause, our mayors have to represent everybody," Wellenkamp said.