Bishops: Suspension of Mass continues in Iowa

While some COVID-19 restrictions in Iowa are being loosened, Roman Catholics are asked to follow liturgical restrictions, including the suspension of public Masses.
A letter Tuesday from four Iowa Catholic leaders, including the Most Rev. Thomas Zinkula, Bishop of Davenport, explains:
“Since the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic, Catholics in Iowa have been obliged by civil, scientific and church authorities to sacrifice the opportunity to receive sacraments and worship in common,” the letter says.
With Gov. Kim Reynolds’ lifting of restrictions against some public gatherings, including religious assemblies, “Members of the faithful are understandably renewed in their hope that they might safely return to church and resume some form of regular parish life.”
Still, the spread of COVID-19 remains “a real and present danger. In particular, the health and survival of the elderly and other vulnerable populations is still a grave concern. Many parishioners and priests fall within these groups.”
In light of the expectation that positive cases of COVID-19 will peak in Iowa in the next few weeks, and without an effective vaccine or widespread testing and contact data that justifies a change in course, “We simply are not at a place where we can resume our previous prayer practices.
The suspension of the Sunday Mass obligation remains in effect statewide.
“All vulnerable persons, the sick and those who may who have been exposed to the virus are asked to look after their own welfare with the support of those who care for them,” the letter continues. “We ask parish, school and diocesan staff to continue to minister to the faithful, and the faithful to each other, in ways other than meeting in groups during this difficult time of the pandemic."
The Most Rev. Michael Jackels Archbishop of Dubuque; the Most Rev. R. Walker Nickless Bishop of Sioux City; and the Most Rev. William Joensen Bishop of Des Moines; also signed the letter. It encourages parishioners to visit parish and school websites and social-media outlets to stay in touch.
“We will continue to closely monitor the statewide and respective regional situations through the weeks of May and beyond,” the letter says. “When the time comes that we can gather in greater numbers while observing social distance, safe hygienic practices and other precautions without placing one another at serious risk, public Masses and other sacramental celebrations will be allowed to resume.”
“We understand that many of you are frustrated with this situation; so are we. We want to celebrate Mass with our parishioners and get back to ‘normal.’”
“We take the advice of Paul: ‘Rejoice in hope, endure in affliction, persevere in prayer.’ (Romans 12:12).”
