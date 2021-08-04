Bison Bridge proposal in the Quad-Cities gets big-name backing out of Chicago

A Chicago-based structural engineering firm will lead the inspections and design for the Bison Bridge project proposed to replace the current I-80 bridge.
The bridge spanning between LeClaire and Rapids City could be demolished and rebuilt, and Quad-City environmentalist Chad Pregracke has proposed reusing the bridge for a pedestrian and wildlife crossing, dubbed Bison Bridge.
The idea has generated 35,000 signatures on a petition of support since it was announced in March.
The Illinois Department of Transportation (DOT) is in charge of the I-80 replacement and is awaiting engineering studies to determine, among other things, the best location for the new span. If it is determined the bridge should simply be rebuilt where it stands, the Bison Bridge proposal goes away.
But Pregracke and his team continue to plan for the possibility the current site will be vacated, and the bridge and state-owned land on either side of it could be transformed into two state parks or — more ideally — a national park that crosses the Mississippi River.
The Illinois-bound span would become a bike and pedestrian span while the Iowa-bound span would become a path for bison to travel between park acreage on either side.
H.W. Lochner is the Chicago-based firm that supplies planning, environmental, design, construction engineering and inspection services for all means of transportation across the U.S.
The company has assigned a former chief engineer and director of highway project implementation for the Illinois DOT to work with the Bison Bridge Foundation.
“Our firm brings decades of inspection experience that will help ensure a safe and structurally sound design for the ‘new’ Bison Bridge," said Lochner's Paul Loete.
He inspected the I-80 bridge in March and December of 2010, so he has knowledge of the bridge’s history and its current structural conditions, Pregracke said.
Lochner also has experience designing long-span river crossings, as well as ground/landscape covered bridges.
“Thank you to Lochner Engineering for believing in this project and bringing their expertise to what I hope will become a national treasure for our community and people from all over the world to enjoy,” Pregracke said this week. “We are proud of the worldwide support that this unique way of repurposing the I-80 bridge has gained and look forward to sharing more about the many benefits this project will bring to the region."
The Quad-City area has long been missing out on tourism and other opportunities associated with I-80 traffic, he said.
“The bridge carries 42,000 vehicles a day, and families remember going over the Mississippi River here, but that’s about it,” he said. “They’re not stopping, not even for gas.”
Bison Bridge would give travelers a reason to stop.
Pregracke estimates a combined total of 65 acres of greenspace and prairie is available on either side of the 80 bridge.
The wildlife that dwell in Bison Bridge park would roam freely from one state to the other via the dedicated and well-fenced bridge lane.
As the Quad-City motorists have learned with construction of the new Interstate 74 spans, bridge-building is a long-range proposition. But the I-80 replacement has been in the works for many years, too.
Progress on Pregracke’s plan has advanced to the point that his 11-member team has been meeting weekly since spring. The team estimates taxpayers would save between $30 million and $40 million in demolition on I-80 if Bison Bridge happens.
As the Illinois DOT is the lead agency on the I-80 bridge replacement, Pregracke previously recruited two high-ranking retirees to his team. The proposal also has the support of elected officials at all levels, including U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., who has enthusiastically endorsed Bison Bridge.
The petition can be found at bisonbridge.org/support.