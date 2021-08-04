Bison Bridge proposal in the Quad-Cities gets big-name backing out of Chicago

H.W. Lochner is the Chicago-based firm that supplies planning, environmental, design, construction engineering and inspection services for all means of transportation across the U.S.

The company has assigned a former chief engineer and director of highway project implementation for the Illinois DOT to work with the Bison Bridge Foundation.

“Our firm brings decades of inspection experience that will help ensure a safe and structurally sound design for the ‘new’ Bison Bridge," said Lochner's Paul Loete.

He inspected the I-80 bridge in March and December of 2010, so he has knowledge of the bridge’s history and its current structural conditions, Pregracke said.

Lochner also has experience designing long-span river crossings, as well as ground/landscape covered bridges.

“Thank you to Lochner Engineering for believing in this project and bringing their expertise to what I hope will become a national treasure for our community and people from all over the world to enjoy,” Pregracke said this week. “We are proud of the worldwide support that this unique way of repurposing the I-80 bridge has gained and look forward to sharing more about the many benefits this project will bring to the region."