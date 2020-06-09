Black Lives Matter protests planned for Bettendorf, Sherrard
Black Lives Matter protests planned for Bettendorf, Sherrard

  Updated
060520-qc-nws-protest-jg-23.JPG

Black Lives Matter Protest at Vander Veer Botanical Park in Davenport, June 4, 2020. Three more protests are planned for Bettendorf and Sherrard.

 JESSICA GALLAGHER

Bri Williams’ decision to take to public spaces throughout the Quad-Cities was spurred on by the lasting image of a Minneapolis police officer’s knee on the neck of an unarmed black man.

“Black voices are not being heard,” Williams said “Black people have been speaking out against oppression for hundreds of years and yet here we are — still begging to even have the right to breathe.”

Williams won’t be the only one raising her voice. Protests and rallies throughout the Quad-Cities area sparked by the police killing of George Floyd will continue this week — in Sherrard and Bettendorf.

The first event will start at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Sherrard City Park at 5th Avenue and 3rd Street. The “Call Them Out Rally” will start at 6 p.m. Friday in Bettendorf’s Crow Creek Park, 4701 Devils Glen Road. That city’s Veteran’s Memorial Park, 1645 23rd St.. will be the site of Saturday’s Black Lives Matter March, which is slated to start between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Williams is one of the moving forces of the Call Them Out Rally in Crow Creek Park. She was joined by three other young women —  Lesh Coliani, Lexie Beal, and Abygail Lane Taylor — to organize the event.

The 21-year-old Williams said protest is a first step to lasting change.

“We need to keep on protesting to open as many eyes as possible,” Williams said. “And then we need to vote. We have to elect mayors who will hold police chiefs accountable … we have the power to make changes … but it is important we educate ourselves on our rights and do our research on our local candidates.”

Saturday’s Black Lives Matter March was organized by Bianca Palmer, Jalin Bruhil, Mac Deville, Sacia Toilolo, Shaniqua Cribbs and Adrianna Murray.

Like Williams, Murray sees the need to turn protest into better policies and “accountability.”

“Cops can get away with murder and we are sick and tired of this happening,” she said. “It’s happened so many times where a police officer kills a black person and nothing is done about it. Police have to be accountable for their actions and we have to make the changes to make sure they are held accountable.”

The Sherrard Alumni event was organized by three women — Amelia Arku, Miranda Mendoza Velazquez and Karli Johnson.

In a media release, the organizers said they intend “ … to acknowledge, spread awareness, and give voices to the black lives in the Sherrard community. All the while, inspiring all ages to take action and speak out against racial injustice by learning what it means to benefit from white privilege and how we can become allies for our community members of color.”

Participants are encouraged to bring signs and face coverings, to comply with Illinois' Phase 3 guidelines. Materials will be available to create signs, and coordinators will be ready to help participants register to vote online.

