Black Lives Matter protests planned for Bettendorf, Sherrard

Saturday’s Black Lives Matter March was organized by Bianca Palmer, Jalin Bruhil, Mac Deville, Sacia Toilolo, Shaniqua Cribbs and Adrianna Murray.
Like Williams, Murray sees the need to turn protest into better policies and “accountability.”
“Cops can get away with murder and we are sick and tired of this happening,” she said. “It’s happened so many times where a police officer kills a black person and nothing is done about it. Police have to be accountable for their actions and we have to make the changes to make sure they are held accountable.”
The Sherrard Alumni event was organized by three women — Amelia Arku, Miranda Mendoza Velazquez and Karli Johnson.
In a media release, the organizers said they intend “ … to acknowledge, spread awareness, and give voices to the black lives in the Sherrard community. All the while, inspiring all ages to take action and speak out against racial injustice by learning what it means to benefit from white privilege and how we can become allies for our community members of color.”
Participants are encouraged to bring signs and face coverings, to comply with Illinois' Phase 3 guidelines. Materials will be available to create signs, and coordinators will be ready to help participants register to vote online.
