Blowing snow biggest threat in the Quad-Cities

Some Iowa roads already are snow covered, even before the latest storm arrives.
Blowing snow got a start ahead of Monday's snowfall, said National Weather Service meteorologist Andy Ervin.
"We're sitting in that 5-to-9-inch range for accumulation," he said Monday afternoon. "The impacts of the storm are going to be similar, regardless where you are.
"The focus should be not so much on the amount of snow. It's the blowing and drifting that is the threat."
Also a focus is the evening commute. Though most of the snowfall is expected to occur in the overnight hours, Ervin said, it should start between 3 and 4 p.m., making Monday's drive home potentially perilous.
"The entire evening commute — from here to Iowa City and Cedar Rapids — is going to include very difficult conditions," he said. "Visibility will be very poor."
Quad-Citians appeared to be preparing for a period of time off the roads.
Local grocery stores were so busy early in the day Monday, at least one was out of shopping carts. Many customers were buying food supplies but also were stocking up on salt for melting snow from sidewalks and driveways.
The vaccination clinic scheduled for Tuesday in Rock Island has been rescheduled for Feb. 2. All 600 people registered for the clinic will be transferred automatically to Tuesday, Feb. 2 at the same time slot and will receive their first dose of the Moderna vaccine.
“We are concerned about the safety of our residents who would be traveling to the Greater Quad City Auto Auction in Milan,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “We did not come to this decision lightly and made it in cooperation with the Rock Island County Emergency Management Agency and the National Weather Service. With this storm, blowing snow is a major concern because of high winds, which will complicate both travel and clinic operations.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging also announced it would not deliver meals to the homebound in Scott or Clinton counties on Tuesday. It is expected to resume Wednesday.
RiverBend Food Bank's NorthPark and SouthPark Mall food pantries will be closed Tuesday because of the storm. SouthPark Mall’s food pantry reopens for regular distribution at 4 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 27, and NorthPark Mall’s pantry reopens at 9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 28.