WAPELLO — The Louisa County Board of Adjustment approved a special use permit Wednesday for a Boise, Idaho, firm to construct a 100mw solar farm south of Wapello.
The application from Clenera will allow the company to move forward with its plans to build the Wapello Solar Project on around 850 acres of agricultural ground by the end of 2020.
Dustin Thompson, director of development for Clenera, said after the meeting that his company planned to begin construction in February or March. He said state permits had been obtained and the only remaining requirements were to acquire a building permit and finalize a county road encroachment agreement.
Clenera and CIPCO (Central Iowa Power Cooperative) announced late last year of plans to construct the solar farm. That forced county zoning officials to begin amending the county’s zoning ordinance to allow renewable energy facilities as a special use on areas of the county zoned agricultural.
The Louisa County Planning and Zoning Commission finalized that amendment earlier this year and submitted it to the county board of supervisors, which eventually approved it.
During a public hearing portion of Wednesday’s meeting, Tim Coleman, a member of the board of adjustment recused himself from any decision. Coleman, who owns a rural residence that will border a portion of the solar farm, suggested the board add a stipulation to the permit to require a visibility barrier be installed.
Thompson said traditionally his company has used a mesh fabric that is attached to the boundary fence. Coleman suggested he favored a vegetative barrier, but Thompson balked at agreeing to that, suggesting maintenance of vegetation over the expected 25-year project period would be a financial killer for the project.
The board finally agreed to include a stipulation to the permit to require Coleman and Clenera to reach a mutually agreeable solution. If the two sides cannot agree, board chair Sherry Humphries said they would need to reappear before the board.
Another stipulation added to the permit will require Clenera to post a nearly $2.2 million bond that would cover any decommissioning costs if the project fails. The decommission plan is reviewed every five years.
