A body pulled from the Mississippi River Sunday is that of a male, but he has not been identified further, Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said Monday morning.
The cause of death is unknown, and an autopsy has been scheduled tentatively for Tuesday.
EARLIER STORY: The Rock Island County Sheriff's Office and Rock Island County coroner are investigating the discovery of a body in the Mississippi River east of Andalusia Sunday afternoon.
At approximately 1:30 p.m., the sheriff's department was dispatched to an island in the river east of Andalusia, according to a sheriff's department release. A person boating on the river spotted a body floating near the island.
The Rock Island County Sheriff's Office boat, along with Davenport Fire Department, Rock Island Fire Department and Andalusia Fire Department boats assisted in the recovery of the body, the release said.
