Both governors take actions; health officials stress social distancing

Ludwig said it was up to the employer if they wanted to start taking the temperature of employees at work or those entering a store.

“I have heard of some businesses starting to take the temperature of employees when they come on shift,” she said. “I think right now it is up to the business.”

If you are living with a person with COVID-19, they should stay at home and isolate for 14 days after their last exposure, Ludwig said, and to self-monitor.

“Checking their temperature twice a day, watching for fever, cough, shortness of breath.”

The counties both stressed continued social distancing by staying at home as much as possible; keeping at least 6 feet between you and anyone else; washing your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds each time and using hand sanitizer when washing your hands is not possible; covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or into your elbow; and staying home when you are ill.

“Anytime you take a trip outside the home” Ed Rivers, director of the Scott County Health Department, said, follow those.