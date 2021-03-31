Breaking: Rita Hart drops Iowa 2nd District election challenge amid increasing backlash

"Since Election Day, and throughout this entire process, my mission has been about ensuring the voices of Iowans who followed the law are not silenced," Hart said in her statement. "I am saddened that some Iowans’ votes will not count through no fault of their own. The work of ensuring it does not happen again will continue beyond this campaign. ... This has been a difficult process for all of those involved and it’s incredibly important that we work together to reform the system so this does not happen again in the future."

Miller-Meeks, in statement, thanked Hart for her decision.

"I know how extremely difficult it is to lose an election, but for the people to have faith and confidence in the election system and Iowa laws, it was gracious of her to concede at this time," Miller-Meeks said. "I look forward to continuing to work to represent the people of Iowa’s Second District.”

Hart wished Miller-Meeks "all the best as she serves the people of this great state as Congresswoman."

Retired Iowa U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack, the Democrat who previously held the seat and whom Hart and Miller-Meeks were vying to succeed in the November election, tweeted "Rita Hart has always been a class act. I am sorely disappointed that she will not be our congresswoman this term."