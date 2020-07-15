Breasia Terrell's mom: 'I don’t know where she is. But I have to find her.'

Lankford said social media — primarily Facebook — proved to be too difficult to handle.

“I shut my profile down,” she said. “So there were posts about my daughter and the search, and soon people were posting about me.

“All of the sudden the search for a little girl is stuff about whether I’m a good mom. And I admit, I fell in it at first. I shot back and defended myself. Then I realized none of this is about me. Even if people think I’m worthless, they should still care about what happens to Breasia.”

Lankford described other distractions and harassment. Psychics contacted her. Someone sent a note claiming to have Breasia and demanded money. There are constant rumors. She spent Monday night at a search scene while a number of people took to social media and proclaimed Breasia’s body had been found.

“How can you feel anything when a person tells you that your daughter is alive and an hour later you hear she’s dead?” Lankford said. “I can’t even tell you how it feels. And the whole time, you can’t think about how you feel anyways because your daughter’s still out there.”

Lankford returned to the idea of being “empty.” Through the first five days of Breasia’s disappearance, Lankford estimated she slept “about five hours.”