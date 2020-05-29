Bryson: People of color are 'tired of asking' for justice

Jae Bryson wasn’t surprised when he watched the cellphone video that captured the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.
Bryson, 58, was disgusted. Angry. Deeply saddened. But not surprised.
“That’s the short answer. Not surprised. Not surprised at all,” Bryson said Friday as he drove back to Minneapolis from Wisconsin. “But there is a context to all of this. There are generational issues at work here — there is a long history of race issues in Minneapolis.
“And there is a long history of issues of racism in the rank-and-file of the Minneapolis Police Department, including the Fourth Precinct.”
Bryson grew up in Davenport and worked as a police and business reporter for the Quad-City Times before settling down in Minneapolis for the better part of the last two decades. He owns the small One Nation News and onenationnews.com, a newspaper and website founded in 2002 and dedicated to issues faced by the city’s black community.
Bryson watched the May 25 killing of Floyd, who suffocated under the knee of Derek Chauvin, a police officer from the city’s Fourth Precinct, and saw yet another instance of the extra-legal murder of a person of color. Police had been called to a convenience store for a report a man, allegedly Floyd, had tried to pass a counterfeit $20 bill.
“Minneapolis is a wonderful city in many ways and even though the black community is relatively small, it is idiosyncratic,” Bryson explained. “But Minneapolis is a segregated city. And, in general, the police force is pretty hostile to the black community.
“It has a very strong union, too. And that union has shown itself to be very hostile to any kind of discussion or emphasis on diversity or inclusiveness.”
According to a 2019 report published by 24/7 Wall St., Minneapolis ranked as the fourth-worst metro area in the United States for black Americans. That study found the city “highly segregated.” There is an established history of accusations of police racism — including charges from the man who is the city’s police chief today.
Chief Medaria Arradondo was a lieutenant when he joined a lawsuit that claimed the department he came to head was rife with racist behavior. In the wake of Floyd’s killing, community activists asked for federal review, and for murder charges against the officers involved in Mr. Floyd’s arrest and death.
Chauvin was taken into custody Friday, charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. Chauvin and the other three officers at the scene were fired.
Excessive force complaints against Minneapolis officers are almost as common as accusations of racism — though 20 percent of the city’s population is African-American, the police department’s own data showed black citizens are more likely to be pulled over, arrested and have force used against them than white residents. The data showed black residents accounted for more than 60 percent of the victims in Minneapolis police shootings from late 2009 through May 2019.
Bryson said one of the biggest challenges to making changes has been the police union, which established a powerful base 50 years ago when former Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis president Charles Stenvig became a three-term mayor.
More recently, media outlets reported Arrandondo’s lawsuit accused union leader Lt. Bob Kroll of calling U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison a “terrorist.” Kroll has been accused of wearing a motorcycle jacket with a badge touting “white power” and was a campaign rally guest of President Donald Trump back in November 2019.
Bryson said the widespread protests throughout Minneapolis and growing unrest throughout the country is a sign people of color are “tired of asking” for justice.
“I think the people out in the streets are clearly saying ‘We are not asking you anymore. We are done asking you to stop killing us — we will act up and not stop acting up until we get change.’ I hope black people are done borrowing tools,” Bryson said.
He explained the idea of “borrowed tools.”
“When you borrow tools, eventually you have to return them,” Bryson said. “Look at voting rights. We borrowed that tool. As soon as people were convinced it was unneeded, we started to see voter suppression. The Voting Rights Act was gone and many communities of color watched as it got harder to vote.
“We have to find some way to take permanent power in the existing structures. There’s no chance we will throw away our system of policing or our judicial system. We have to find ways to take some power and keeping that power.”
Bryson said he’s glad people have taken to the streets.
“I don’t condone any looting — and it should be said the protesters and the looters are two very different groups,” Bryson said. “But it is time to make people uncomfortable. We should disrupt people’s lives and stand in traffic and inconvenience people.
“And the first goal should be to purge the element from our law enforcement that is willing to kill unarmed people for minor crimes. We have to purge the elements who show no respect for diversity or inclusion.”
