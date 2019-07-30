As with any high-class performance troupe, the Budweiser Clydesdales travel in style, with their own support staff and food.
Ten of the big horses familiar from television commercials rolled into Davenport on Monday for a week-long appearance at the Mississippi Valley Fair, which opens today. They were riding in two, 50-foot semi-trailers equipped with fans and security cameras, each horse in his own stall with a nibble net filled with hay. A third trailer carried the red, white and gold beer wagon and equipment.
By the time they arrived, a 100-foot by 60-foot open-sided tent was already waiting for them on the fairgrounds. Wasting no time, the seven-member Budweiser crew set to its task of unloading and assembling collapsible steel-and-plastic stalls in two rows of five down the length of the tent.
They worked under the direction of Doug Bousselot, who happens to be from Calamus, in Clinton County. Turns out, there is a Q-C conduit to the Clydesdales that began years ago and has continued as one hard-working individual from Scott, Clinton and Jackson counties recommended another, Bousselot explained.
Each of the collapsible stalls opens to 10-feet by 10-feet, with two plywood sheets on the ground to make a floor that is covered in wood shavings. Plywood is used because in cases where the tent floor is dirt — as at the fairgrounds — the horses would paw it apart with their nine-inch hooves and, in cases of concrete, the rough surface would skin their picture-perfect hide when they laid down, Bousselot explained.
Also arriving with the horses were two Dalmatian dogs, April and Augie, and, of course, all of the horses' gear, including patent leather harnesses with polished brass ornamentation and bells.
The Clydesdales will be available for public viewing throughout the fair simply by walking past the tent, located at the northwest corner of the grounds, south of Gate 5, across from McDonald's restaurant.
The eight-horse hitch will give performances at 5 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday in the horse arena and will participate in the Veterans Parade beginning at noon Sunday, the conclusion of the fair.
While they're here, the Clydesdales will be cared for by the crew that will feed them hay shipped in from Idaho in shrink-wrapped pallets, specially formulated Purina food and water. "They'll go through 30 to 40 gallons a day, depending on the weather," Bousselot said.
The crew also will clean and polish the tack and the horses. The horses get a full body wash and shampoo and their manes and tails are clipped and braided.
After their performance in Davenport, they'll be back on the road for appearances in Des Moines, Las Vegas, then Fresno and the San Francisco area of California, Bousselot said.
Here are five fast facts to know about the Clydesdales, whose appearance at the fair is sponsored by 7G Distributing, Davenport.
1. Budweiser maintains three traveling teams that are on the road 320 to 340 days a year. Their homes are in Colorado, Missouri and New Hampshire.
2. The hitch is of eight horses, but 10 travel with the show so individual horses can be rotated in and out as needed.
3. The Clydesdales were introduced by the Anheuser-Busch Brewing Co. on April 7, 1933, to celebrate the repeal of Prohibition. A team traveled to various locations, eventually delivering a case of beer to President Franklin D. Roosevelt at the White House. After that, they continued to be used for promotions and, nowadays, television commercials.
4. Budweiser Clydesdales are all geldings (neutered males) with even tempers that are at least four years old. Each stands around 72 inches (six feet) at the withers (shoulders), weighs 1,800 to 2,300 pounds and is bay (reddish brown) in color with black manes and tails, four white stockinged feet and a blaze of white down their face.
5. The Clydesdale breed originated in Clydesdale, Scotland.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.