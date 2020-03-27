Buffalo Center, Iowa, cop fired, mayor says, for not following his drunken driving rules

Davids emphasized that it's possible in a small community for everybody to get along and take care of each other without getting hurt or put under pressure to do things they don’t want to do.

He offered an analogy.

"I don’t think it’s proper that if you want to go from Casey’s to the grocery store and you don’t want to put on your seat belt, I don’t think we need a police officer looking in your car to make sure you have a seat belt on," Davids argued. "We try to keep a low profile in this community. Keep everybody safe without the constant overview of the law officer.

"What’s the difference between .08 and .081 as far as breaking the law versus not wearing your seat belt," the mayor said.

In 2018, the Iowa Department of Transportation recorded 82 fatalities from alcohol-related crashes. The year prior that number was 92.

Even before the conversation with Buck, Davids said that he'd been getting calls and messages from citizens who weren't happy with the service they were being provided. Then once he actually talked to Buck about everything, he decided that Buck wasn’t able to go by some of the rules and regulations set down.