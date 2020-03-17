Bustos: Feds working to help people, businesses

In a town hall meeting held Tuesday via telephone and video streaming, U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Illinois, said the government is working on additional resources to aid citizens and businesses with an $850 billion package in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
She said the House late Saturday passed HR 6201, which is expected to be passed by the Senate later this week.
Among other things, the bill, which President Donald Trump said he will sign into law, will establish a federal emergency paid leave benefits program to provide payments to employees taking unpaid leave due to the coronavirus outbreak, expand unemployment benefits and provide grants to states for processing and paying claims, require employers to provide paid sick leave to employees, establish requirements for providing coronavirus diagnostic testing at no cost to consumers, treat personal respiratory protective devices as covered countermeasures that are eligible for certain liability protections, and temporarily increase the Medicaid federal medical assistance percentage.
It also provides for additional funding for food assistance, Bustos said.
“With all the Illinois schools closed, we have about 90,000 kids in our congressional district who are on free or reduced lunch,” Bustos said.
Bustos was joined by Dr. Louis Katz, infectious disease expert and medical director of the Scott County Health Department, and Dr. Ronald Hershow, director of the Division of Epidemiology and Biostatistics at University of Illinois at Chicago School of Public Health.
Hershow reminded the more than 300 listeners that there is good science behind the notion of social distancing as the disease is spread through respiratory droplets. So people have to be at least six feet from each other.
But those droplets can contaminate keyboards and desks and those people who do not regularly wash their hands or use a good hand wash can contaminate doorknobs and elevator buttons, he said.
The disease also has a wide spectrum where some people don’t have any symptoms, while others will have mild symptoms and others have severe symptoms that can result in death, Hershow said.
He added, “It’s impossible to talk about without singling out the elderly for attention.” While it may not affect someone younger, that person may spread the infection to someone who is not able to fight the disease well.
Katz added that anyone who feels sick needs to call their doctor or health provider and not just show up. “Call ahead so if you do have to go in they can handle you properly and with all deliberate speed.”
Katz said that people need to be prepared for changes. “We’re telling you the right things every day, but the right things may change as the pandemic evolves,” he said.
He added that testing is slowly becoming more available, but it won’t be optimal for at least six to eight weeks.