The presidential campaign of Pete Buttigieg has released county-specific digital ads in which everyday Iowans explain why they’re caucusing for the 37-year-old former mayor of South Bend, Ind.
The “River to River: Iowa for Pete” ad campaign includes dozens of Facebook and YouTube spots, several featuring Iowans from the Quad-Cities area.
In one Scott County ad, Sophia Gluba, of Davenport, says she's supporting Buttigieg because "his tone and rhetoric are extremely positive and uplifting."
"Whenever he addresses the country, he is never negative or derogatory,” Gluba said, “and I feel like that's something we as a country really need."
In another Scott County ad, Kevin Chamberlin, a Davenport precinct captain for Buttigieg, says the former mayor's experience makes him the best candidate.
"I think having experience in consulting or being mayor of a city or even his military experience is something that allows him to make strong democratic decisions while still bringing people together,” Chamberlin said. “And I think we need that unity in today's age.”
The ads aim to reach potential caucus-goers “through voices of their own friends and neighbors,” according to a Buttigieg campaign release.
“Growing support for Pete happens one conversation at a time, and some of the most important conversations we can have are within our own networks, telling our friends, family and neighbors why we support Pete,” said Iowa Organizing Director Kevin Groh.
In an ad from Muscatine County, Bridgette Bissell says she supported Buttigieg after meeting him in August and sharing with him that she is autistic. Seeing Buttigieg "being just unabashedly himself," Bissell said, "finally inspired me to be completely unashamed of who I was."
In a Clinton County ad, Darwin Andreessen, a Buttigieg precinct captain from DeWitt, says he's supporting Buttigieg because he's "the adult in the room."
"He appears to be the one who is calm, cool and collected," Andreessen said. "I also like that he's more centrist than a little bit farther to the left."
