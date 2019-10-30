Two contested races mark this year's Muscatine School Board election, as candidates jockey to serve on the board as the district enters a time of change.
The new board will be paramount in determining the district's next superintendent. Muscatine Superintendent Jerry Riibe has announced his retirement at the end of June 2020.
This year, due to a legislative decision, the Muscatine School Board election and the Muscatine City Council election will be held on the same day. The Nov. 4 edition of the Muscatine Journal will include a list of voting sites.
Mary Wildermuth
Incumbent Mary Wildermuth, a retired educator and administrator from the Muscatine district, was originally not going to run for re-election – until she heard negative comments about the school district in the community. After encouragement from several people, she opted to throw her hat into the ring one more time.
“I truly feel we are poised to lead the community, and I mean that in the sense that we are closing two middle schools and combining them into one junior high and we have opened a new early learning center,” she said. “I think student achievement is an area that can be improved. Part of that relies on having early learning support from the community.”
She stressed the need for organizations such as the city, county and school district need to work together to improve the future for all. She explained the district has relationships with the other district, but they aren’t strong enough. Wildermuth also cited a curriculum audit and the high amount of poverty in the community.
Dennis Schuur
Dennis Schuur is a retired educator and coach from the Muscatine School District. He says he has never served on an elected position, but has done plenty of volunteer work with churches and a variety of other groups.
“I taught school here in Muscatine for 29 years and was a softball coach for 26 years,” he said. “I had two daughters who went through school and got a great education. I now have four grandkids who are going to school now and I want to try to continue that excellence in education for them.”
He believes hiring the correct superintendent to lead the district into the future is the main issue facing the board. He also said the facilities are aging and need to be upgraded to attract people to the district. Schuur also said the district needs to work to get students excited about education.
Schuur cited his experience dealing with the system as a main qualification as a board member. He also believes he has the priorities of the student in mind.
Mike Morgan
Mike Morgan retired from the Muscatine School District in June after serving as an administrator and is the co-founder of Fighting Chance Solutions. He has served as a school board member of Bishop Hays and has served on the Muscatine Boosters board. He said this will be his first time as a public servant.
“It’s what I’ve known forever,” he said of education. “My wife and I are getting ready to end our working careers and this is a way for me to stay involved and help out with the community.”
In the coming term, he feels the most pressing issue will be the hiring of the new superintendent. Morgan believes it is imperative many different organizations in Muscatine work together as a team to ensure the area’s success. He believes Muscatine needs one common vision to move ahead.
Morgan hopes to bring an understanding of how the school system works as a board member. He believes the parents are the primary educators of children and the school district needs to help parents and children accomplish what they want.
John Dabeet
Incumbent John Dabeet says education is more than just a job — it is his career, and he loves every part of it.
The department chair of business and distinguished faculty of economics and statistics at Muscatine Community College, Dabeet says serving on the board is a “great fit” for him. He also said he has children in the school system and hopes to ensure the system is as good as it can be. He also hopes to work with the curriculum review and the hiring of the new superintendent. He also stressed the desire to be active in the community and volunteering time to make the community better.
“I like to work closely with teachers, with students and I see that as a reason to be part of the school board,” he said.
He said the new superintendent should not be just a figurehead, but be very active in the community. He also wants to see the superintendent bring community organizations together. He also wants class sizes to be maintained lower and hopes to introduce to a 20-minute daily period for students.
Karen Cooney
As a retired Housing and Urban Development worker, Karen Cooney says after working with disadvantaged people, she realizes there is a disproportion in education.
After working as a substitute teacher, she says her eyes have been opened to how teachers are perceived. She feels this combination will be able to give her insight as a school board member and hopes to be able to move the district in a direction that prepares all students for college and life after k-12.
“We need to have some bold solutions on how we want our kids to be educated,” she said. “We need to do that by addressing education for the whole student – from mental health and social as well as the educational needs.”
Finn says she has been part of the community all her life and has worked with many people in the community, especially disadvantaged people, and she hopes to use some of the lessons she has learned to help people.
Ricky Teed
Ricky Teed says hopes to help the direction of the Muscatine School District as a member of the school board.
With children in the district, he believes he is qualified to work on the higher level of policy.
“I know how heated it can get and people having their own issues they try to push,” he said. “I want to help the direction of the school system for the future.”
He stressed the importance of identifying a good superintendent for the district as well as identifying a curriculum that is flexible and allows teachers to teach based on the needs of their students.
Teed cited his open-mindedness as one of his major qualities, while at the same time having strong convictions.
Nathan Mather
Incumbent Nathan Mather says people should vote for him because he is able to get things accomplished.
Having served on the school board for eight years, he says he has dealt with major programs, budget changes, capital projects and has administered over $500 million in budgets. He is running again because he believes there is a vision lacking in the district for Muscatine.
“Muscatine is at a very important place in its history,” he said. “We have the underpinnings of community and the businesses will be evaluating whether to continue business here or to move out. At the same time we have rising poverty rates, which perpetuate a cycle. Those two things are linked. If we don’t keep people here and wanting to come here, the poverty is only going to increase.”
He stressed the importance of keeping Muscatine vibrant and keeping business in the area. He said the district should understand what the district needs to do, including creating students capable of contributing to the community and attracting people to the community. Mather says right now that isn’t happening. He plans to bring people from all sides of the community to address the problems.
Mather said as a school board member, he has to find the vision and bring together the people who can make the vision happen.
Jeff Osborne
Jeff Osborne, an engineer at Mid-American Energy, says he is seeking a spot on the Muscatine School Board because he has a “passion for helping all the kids – including the ones I believe are slipping through the cracks in Muscatine Schools.”
Growing up in northeastern Iowa, he says he had an undiagnosed learning disability. On graduation from high school, he says he was disillusioned about education. Getting a job in manufacturing, he saw himself being passed up by people with college degrees. He attended college, graduating from Iowa State University with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering. He later earned a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Minnesota.
“I’ve had to report to up to 256 people; I’ve managed budgets of up to $200 million; I’ve led organizations through change similar to what is needed in Muscatine schools,” he said. “I don’t have all the answers but I know how to engage people on the ground and do the work, and I know how to take their ideas and lead into actions.”
Osborne said the district is a wonderful asset to the community. He said Muscatine schools are not the preferred choice of people in the area. He said the challenge is to better serve students who cannot demonstrate minimal skills in math and science comprehension.
He believes today’s problems can’t be solved with the same understanding as when they were created. Osborne hopes to bring new understanding. He wants to make sure parent and teacher input remains at the front of leadership.
Aaron Finn
Incumbent Aaron Finn has served on the Muscatine School Board since 2015 and is running for the two-year seat because he hopes to finish several projects before leaving.
Finn, vice president of marketing at HON Company, said the superintendent search and the district’s curriculum audit are the issues that he hopes to see through. He also hopes to be involved with creating a strategic plan for the next five to 10 years in the district.
“The other thing I think is important is our absentee rate,” he said. “About 1/3 of our district is chronically absent from school. It’s very difficult to improve things like test scores when the students aren’t in class.”
He is also looking into programs regarding the mental health of students, commenting many teachers are spending “double digits” of their time on non-teaching issues. Finn believes the district needs to continue to increase professional support to assist students.
Finn believes he brings a data-driven perspective to the board and has experience working with finances and being part of the community and a parent of children in the district believes he has much to contribute to the board.
