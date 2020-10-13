Case of fatal LeClaire boating crash that killed Moline doctor and her fiance goes to county attorney

The investigation into a boating crash in LeClaire that killed two people is being shared with the Scott County Attorney.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources, DNR, has been investigating the crash since it occurred Aug. 16 just off the downtown levee.

Quad-City physician Anita Pinc died at the scene, and her fiance, Craig Verbeke, died three days later as a result of the injuries he suffered in the crash between their 19-foot Bayliner and a 35-foot Triton owned by James Thiel of Pleasant Valley.

Witnesses said the larger boat appeared to be racing at least one other boat at the time of the collision, and the Thiel boat was being operated by a teenager. In Iowa, it is legal for children between 12 and 18 to operate a boat. Those in that age group, however, must carry their boater-safety certification with them, and authorities have not said whether the rule was followed on the day of the crash.

County Attorney Mike Walton said Tuesday that the DNR's investigation was ongoing. He confirmed his office had been consulted on the case. The county attorney's office would decide what charges would be filed in the case, if any.

"Obviously, an accident of this nature is very serious and complex," Walton said.

A spokesman for the DNR did not immediately respond to a request Tuesday for details on the investigation's timeline.

