MUSCATINE — Only a few leaves on trees in Muscatine County have begun changing from green to autumn reds and yellows, but Muscatine County Naturalist Dave Bakke said the process has already begun and depending on weather, the fall colors will be apparent in a couple of weeks.
He says the peak time for fall colors will be after Oct. 15 through the remainder of the month, but that is all up to Mother Nature. He explained the color change is the result of chemicals in the leaves and the amount of sunlight and moisture in the air. Bakke says Iowa in general is only just entering the time of leaf color changes.
“They are just starting,” he said. “I have seen a few trees scattered here and there that have some leaf color change, but it’s kind of early now.”
Bakke explained weather is a major factor in the time when leaves change. Looking outside on Monday morning to an 85-degree day, he said cooler temperatures are more the norm this time of year. He said cool, sunny weather would lead to more red colors on trees while rainy weather would bring more yellow colors.
With the variables at work, Bakke said the times leaves change colors differ from year to year. He said with the wet weather the area has been having this year, the trees haven’t begun doing much yet.
“Trees sense the seasons differently than animals do,” he said. “They can tell the amount of daylight. Even though they are still green, they have started the process.”
He said the green in leaves comes from the chemical chlorophyll, which hides the normal color. As the fall begins and the sunlight lessens, the trees begin making less replacement chlorophyll which causes the leaves to change colors. He said bright yellow colors will be the first to arrive. Red colors are created by chemicals in leaves and need a particular weather to form.
In addition to the leaves, there is plenty happening that shows autumn is here. Bakke pointed to the most obvious of nature’s signals, the bird migration, as a sign of the season. While not many water fowl have been around Muscatine County throughout the summer, they are beginning their yearly flight south for the winter. Bakke also said weather, such as big storms from the north, is a sign.
