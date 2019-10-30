{{featured_button_text}}

Unless otherwise noted, trick-or-treat times are for Thursday, Oct. 31. 

ILLINOIS

  • Aledo: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Aledo (United Lutheran Church trunk-or-treat): 5-7 p.m.
  • Alpha: 6-8 p.m.
  • Andalusia: 5-7 p.m.
  • Andover: Fire station party 5-7 p.m.
  • Annawan: 5-7 p.m.
  • Annawan (Howes Park kids' party, egg hunt): 4:30 p.m.
  • Atkinson: 5-7 p.m.
  • Cambridge: 5:30-8 p.m.
  • Carbon Cliff: 5-7 p.m.
  • Coal Valley: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Colona: 5:30-8 p.m.
  • Cordova: Nov. 2, 4-7 p.m.
  • East Moline: 5-8 p.m.
  • East Moline (Hope Creek Care Center trick-or-treat, haunted house): 5-8 p.m.
  • Erie: 5-7 p.m.
  • Fulton: 5-8 p.m.
  • Galesburg: 5-8 p.m.
  • Galva (Black Hawk College East Campus Trick-or-Treat Trail): 5-7 p.m. Oct. 30.
  • Geneseo: 4–7 p.m.
  • Hampton: 5-8 p.m.
  • Hillsdale: Nov. 2, 4-7 p.m. 
  • Kewanee: 5-7 p.m.
  • Moline: 5-8 p.m. 
  • Monmouth: 5-8 p.m.
  • New Boston: 6-8 p.m.; wiener roast 5-6 p.m., Fish Fry Park.
  • Orion: 5-7 p.m. Methodist Activity Center hot dogs 3:30 p.m.; parade 4 p.m.
  • Port Byron: Nov. 2, 4-7 p.m.
  • Princeton: 5-8 p.m.
  • Rapids City: Nov. 1, 4-7 p.m.
  • Rock Falls: 4:30-7 p.m.
  • Rock Island: 5-8 p.m.
  • Seaton: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Sherrard: 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Sherrard Fire Station Trunk or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • Silvis: 5-8 p.m.; Wienie roast (CANCELLED) at Schadt Park.
  • Sterling: 4:30-7 p.m.
  • Viola: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

IOWA

  • Bettendorf: 5-7:30 p.m. 
  • Bettendorf City Hall (for costumed children ages 5 and younger): 9:30-11 a.m.
  • Blue Grass: 5-7 p.m.
  • Buffalo: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Clinton: 6-8 p.m.
  • Davenport: 5:30-7:30 p.m. 
  • DeWitt: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Donahue: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Durant: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Eldridge: 6-8 p.m.
  • LeClaire: 6-8 p.m. 
  • Long Grove: 6-8 p.m.
  • Maquoketa: 5-7 p.m.
  • Park View: 6-8 p.m.
  • Princeton: 5-7 p.m. 
  • Muscatine: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Walcott: 6-8 p.m.
  • Welton: 5-6:30 p.m.
  • West Liberty: 6-7 p.m. Oct. 30

 

