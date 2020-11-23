Christmas goes on at Deere-Wiman House with restrictions

Christmas at the Deere-Wiman House in Moline will go on but when a few changes to the original December 4-6 event.

The beautiful decorations and toy displays have not changed.

Special highlights include unique artifacts, a 1930 Lionel child’s toy oven/range and an 1890’s perfume bottle.

Admittance is based on free timed entry tickets that allow visitors to enter the Deere-Wiman House, 817 11th Ave., during the time for which they registered, and to explore the first and second floors.

Register for entry tickets on at www.butterworthcenter.com, then click on the link to select an entry time. Printout your registration confirmation to present at the door on your date and time.

Due to social distancing requirements, attendance is limited.

Dates/Times are:

December 9: 2:30 p.m. 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

December 10: 2:30 p.m. 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

December 11: 2:30 p.m.

December 12: 10:30 a.m., noon, 1:30 p.m. 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.