City of Davenport: Uniformity — not a ban — needed in use of traffic cameras in Iowa

"If they were to be banned, we would have to reassess our approach and public safety budget," Muscatine City Administrator Carol Webb said. "But, for me anyway, the biggest concern would be the safety issues (created by their removal)."

Muscatine issued 3,052 citations for red-light violations in 2020 and 9,681 citations for speeding, 1,569 of which were generated from a mobile speed vehicle — a black Chevy Sonic car with the city's logo on the side that is stationed at locations around Muscatine and uses a mobile camera to record vehicles' speed and license plate numbers.

The traffic cameras have been challenged on various constitutional grounds through several lawsuits in recent years.

The Iowa Supreme Court in 2019 ruled Cedar Rapids' use of traffic cameras do not violate a constitutional right to due process. The court also dismissed arguments the cameras are more about generating revenue than safety.

"We have a law that is enforceable and doesn't impose on anybody's rights," Webb said. "But, also protects our citizens against safety issues and safety concerns."

A LeClaire city official did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.