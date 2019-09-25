COAL VALLEY — It’s been so long since Coal Valley had its own grocery store that people can hardly remember exactly when that was.
For the record, the last time grocer Jack & Jill was open was 2008, according to Annette Ernst, village administrator. But a convenience-type store did inhabit the property for a short while after Jack & Jill closed.
Developer Bryan Bealer owns the property at 201 W. 2nd Ave. that formerly housed the grocery store, and he has remodeled it. He said recently that anywhere from 8,000 to 12,000 square feet is available there for a grocer.
Ernst wants people to know the village is still trying to find a grocer for the community that as of two years ago had 3,743 residents.
“It’s ongoing,” Ernst said of the effort she is "optimistic" about. “The mayor (Mike Bartels), myself, we have reached out to over 50 grocery stores.”
About 18 months ago, they were very close to getting one, she said.
“The stars didn’t align,” she said. “They did look at the Jack & Jill building, but it just didn’t meet their criteria.”
The effort to land a grocery store for the village continues.
You have free articles remaining.
“What we are doing is circling around to those people that we met with initially, starting two years ago, and seeing if they have any interest," Ernst said. "And letting them know what incentive packages that we have, what we can add to that to entice them to come to Coal Valley.”
Those incentives include tax increment financing, in which property taxes collected for the site are used to develop the business rather than being turned over to the village; a sales tax rebate; and the waiving of permit fees.
Ernst said she is hopeful the upcoming Census, which could show a population of about 4,100 for Coal Valley, will help the recruitment effort.
“Rooftops attract retailers,” Ernst said.
“To be able to say, ‘Hey, look at our population; it’s increased by 2%,’ which is something that they look at."
But that information won’t be coming out right away, Ernst said. "Unfortunately, the Census numbers won’t be in until the end of next year,” she said.
But “I’m not giving up and remain optimistic,” she later added.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.