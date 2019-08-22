COLUMBUS JUNCTION — A southeastern Iowa high school teacher has been arrested and charged with sexually exploiting a student at his school.
The Iowa Department of Public Safety says in a news release that 33-year-old Eusebio Jimenez Jr. was charged Thursday with sexual exploitation by a school employee. Authorities say Jimenez is a Spanish language teacher in the Columbus Community High School. He was still listed Thursday on the school's website as a teacher.
Jimenez was booked into the Louisa County Jail; a person who answered the phone at the jail Thursday afternoon said Jimenez was in the process of being released on $5,000 cash bond. It was not clear whether Jimenez had an attorney.
Investigators say an underage student reported in November that he had been sexually exploited by Jimenez.
Calls to the school were referred to Superintendent Gary Benda, who did not immediately return a phone message seeking comment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.