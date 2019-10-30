COLUMBUS JUNCTION — Over $43,500 in purchases for a new swimming pool heater and a kitchen steamer were approved in separate actions by the Columbus School Board during its regular monthly meeting on Monday.
Pool manager Scott Dennier told the board the nearly $22,000 cost for the new heater would cover the price for a larger unit that could be reused if a new swimming pool is eventually constructed in the community.
According to Dennier, the current heater needed over $4,000 in repairs this year, but several more issues still remained. The pool was forced to close for several days during the summer while the repair work was completed.
Dennier said the school board needed to address the issue.
“We need some guidance on what we want to do with it,” he said, explaining he talked with two heater supply companies for quotes.
Dennier said one company vacillated in developing a bid, while ACCO, Johnston, which has assisted the school with other pool repairs and supplies, submitted the lone bid.
He pointed out the pool had operated for nearly three decades without a heater. However, when board chair Bob Schwab asked where the heater ranked in pool priorities, Dennier was clear.
“It’s at the top,” he said, adding he planned to seek funding help through grants and other donations.
The board also approved purchasing a food steamer for the kitchen from Pipe Pro, Cedar Rapids. The $22,200 cost included installation.
Meanwhile, the board rejected all bids for a new mower to allow the new school board, which will be sworn into office at the November meeting, to make the decision.
Although several bids were received for the new mower, board members said the new board might want to consider outsourcing the mowing work first. According to school officials, the school did outsource its mowing prior to 2012 and the cost was around $2,500 per month.
The annual cost ranged from over $18,000 down to around $13,000.
The price of a new mower varied from around $12,000 to over $16,000, depending on whether it had a gas or diesel engine.
In other financial discussions, the board learned the district is currently spending around $4,000 a year per color printer for toner and technology director Todd Heck said the district could save money by switching to color copiers.
“It is much cheaper to run color on a copier than on a printer,” he said.
Heck said the district currently had three years remaining on its technology contract with Marco, St. Cloud, Minn., but suggested the contract be replaced with a new five-year agreement. Under the new contract, a color copier would be added to the school’s three offices and all of the district’s color printers except for one used by business manager Neil Mills to print checks would be eliminated.
Heck said the arrangement would cost the district around $72 per month, but save it the high cost of color printer toner.
After hearing the presentation, the board approved the switch.
In other action, the board:
- Approved a list of pending December graduates
- Learned the district’s certified enrollment had increased nearly 10 students to 762.7
- Received a presentation on the district’s entrepreneurship program
- Agreed to sell surplus kitchen equipment and dispose of other unsalvageable material
- Approved an asbestos control program with Shive-Hattery, Cedar Rapids
- Agreed to modify Heck’s position from full-time to 32 hours per week, with an adjustment in his current $64,729 annual salary. That action was taken following a closed session.
