MUSCATINE — As winter rolls into the Muscatine County, it’s now more important than ever for all Muscatine residents to have a way to heat their homes.
Unfortunately, not everyone can afford to do this, even when they need it the most – and that’s where utility assistance can come in to help.
Once again, Community Action of Eastern Iowa is available to help families and residents apply for benefits through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. LIHEAP is a federally-funded program designed to assist low income families meet the cost of home heating by providing a one-time payment to the heating utility, assuring that these families can stay warm through what could be a dangerously cold season.
In 2018, approximately 8800 households received assistance in Scott, Cedar, Clinton and Muscatine Counties. Sabrina Schaeffer, the Site Manager at Muscatine’s Community Actions office, shared that last year, only half of the residents who could have received LIHEAP assistance went through the application process to receive it.
If someone meets income guidelines, the LIHEAP program may be able to help them pay for their winter heating costs through utility assistance. Assistance levels depend on the applicant’s income level, family size, the type of heating fuel they use and other factors, but the amount of need given to each family can range from $200 to more than $500.
For Muscatine residents that are eligible for benefits through LIHEAP, Community Action of Eastern Iowa will also make sure their heating and electrical service isn’t cut off until April 1, and if an applicant has already been disconnected from power or has a notice for disconnection, Community Action will help the applicant develop a plan in order to get their power back on.
“Once you apply, you’ll get an approval letter that day and the vendors are notified once a week that you’ve been approved, and from Nov. 1 to April 30, your account is protected from disconnection,” Schaeffer explained. The Community Action office will then get the amount residents are able receive as assistance from the state, and then will pay the one-time amount to your heat and electric utilities for that season. Applicants who heat their homes with liquid propane can also qualify to receive deliveries of propane through LIHEAP.
With the application period now open until the last working day of April, residents interested in applying for LIHEAP can choose to go to the Community Action of Eastern Iowa office themselves, located at the Muscatine Mall at 1903 Park Ave., and meet with someone to help them through the application process. They can request an appointment for assistance online; though the office also accepts walk-ins. Residents can apply online for the program through the Community Action website, or mail in their application (which can also be found on the website).
When applying for LIHEAP at the Community Action Muscatine office, they ask that residents make sure to bring the proper paperwork in order to make the application process easier. “As long as you have all the proper paperwork with you, the application process should only take 10-20 minutes.”
This paperwork includes proof of social security numbers for all house members (an Iowa Driver’s License is an valid substitution for a social security card for adult members of the home), the applicant’s most recent heating and electric bills, and proof of income from the past 30 days or for the past year for all household members.
While only some Muscatine residents will be able to receive utility assistance, Schaeffer encourages everyone to try applying for it, not knowing why someone who did qualify for assistance wouldn’t apply for it. “You’re either going to get a yes or a no. Even if you think you might not get it, you never know until you try,” Schaeffer continued, “It’s a shame when you have some people having to choose between medicine and food or their utilities, not knowing that they could be getting help.”
Schaeffer also wanted to emphasize that for those who do qualify for LIHEAP assistance, there is no shame in applying for it. “None whatsoever.” When it comes to staying warm and safe at home this season, heat and electricity is something that every Muscatine resident deserves, regardless of income.
For further questions, contact the Community Action of Eastern Iowa office at 563-263-9290, open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or visit their website at https://www.caeiowa.org.
