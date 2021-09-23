Community Health Care Inc. hangs boards with National Suicide Awareness Lifeline number outside locations

Lining the sidewalk outside Community Health Care Inc. at 125 Scott St., Davenport, are ribbon-wrapped trees, blue and purple tulle waving in the wind with the leaves.

Attached to each ribbon is a little chalkboard with very important phone numbers — the National Suicide Awareness Lifeline and Textline. Those in distress can call the lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text “Hello” to 74141.

Written on one board is "In memory of Cecilia, C.C., 12/21/92-10/9/08." She was the niece of a Community Health Care Inc. employee, RN case manager Carrie Schmidt said. She died of suicide at the age of 15.

"(Suicide is) tragic, it's sad, it's heartbreaking, and it's hard for those left behind," Schmidt said.

Community Health Care Inc. put the ribbons and boards up at each of its six locations for National Suicide Awareness Month. Each has both the lifeline and textline, and some serve as memorials for employees, family and friends who have died of suicide.

Schmidt, who has lost three family members to suicide in the past five years, said she wanted to get the tools to help those who needed it out there in the street, since suicide touches so many lives.