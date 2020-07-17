Competition, atmosphere, fun still part of virtual Quad-City Times Bix 7

Competition, athleticism and personal bests still will be part of the Quad-City Times Bix 7.
The 46th annual road race is different this year, it's a virtual race that has been run since July 1 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here are five things you should know about the race – including how to sign up.
1. It’s easy to sign up – and you choose your own route anywhere in the world. Everyone who enters the race can participate at a site of their choosing any time until July 25. Runners and walkers can participate on exercise equipment, a trail, a track or a living room. Then they will submit their time to the Bix results page.
The two-mile Prairie Farms Quick Bix will continue, as will the Arconic Jr. Bix, both in virtual formats.
Registration is at www.Bix7.com.
All participants will submit their times online and a finisher’s certificate can be printed and shared to social media. (No times from this year will be eligible for Bix 7 overall or age-group records.)
All participants will receive an official race T-shirt in the mail.
2. Submit your results online by July 25. Using the honor system, you can upload your time only once, but you can run the race as many times as you like. Once you post your results, you can print your certificate. You also can check to see where you placed in your age group.
3. Share your virtual experience. Cheer on fellow runners on social media with pictures, videos or tik-toks. Post your race photos to social media with tags on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter with these event hashtags:
#qctbix7virtual
#runwiththebest
#qctbix7
#arconicjrbix
#prairiefarmsquickbix
#allinthistogether
#findyourhappypace
Or email them to Bix7Info@gmail.com
4. Competition still will be part of the fun! The Highroad School Challenge still will be staged, with high school-age runners competing to win prize money for their schools.
The Bix 7 also will serve as the Road Runners Club of America state championship race for 7 miles.
The high-tech contests will allow runners to certify their own times using Strava, Garmin or other timing apps that use GPS systems.
5. You can surround yourself with the full Bix 7 experience, and special music while you train. Before your run, download and print your 2020 virtual race bib and finish line tape https://bix7.com/ and click on the NEWS/GALLERY tab. While you train, listen to the Bix 7 Playlist on iHeart Radio, curated by the Quad-City Times Bix7 Team.
To get the full Bix 7 experience, go to the videos portion of the Facebook page for pre-race messages from official announcer Phil Stewart, the National Anthem from Jack Carey and the official gun-start from Quad-City Times Publisher Deb Anselm.
