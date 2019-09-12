Two buildings were evacuated as a precaution in downtown Davenport this morning after a construction crew struck a gas line at 229 E. 3rd St., according to Davenport Fire Department District Chief Scott Farnsworth.
The leak was under control as of that time and people were being allowed to return as of 9:18 a.m. The call came in at 8:28 a.m.
Emergency vehicles are leaving the scene.
