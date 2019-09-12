{{featured_button_text}}
091319-mda-nws-gasleak

Emergency personnel respond to a gas leak in downtown Davenport Thursday morning.

 ANTHONY WATT / awatt@qconline.com

Two buildings were evacuated as a precaution in downtown Davenport this morning after a construction crew struck a gas line at 229 E. 3rd St., according to Davenport Fire Department District Chief Scott Farnsworth.

The leak was under control as of that time and people were being allowed to return as of 9:18 a.m. The call came in at 8:28 a.m.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Emergency vehicles are leaving the scene.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments