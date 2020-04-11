Cook: We survived quarantine once, and we'll do it again

We stayed out of restaurants and away from crowds. Ollie transitioned from being able to walk a quarter mile to a mile. When he became strong enough to attend a church service, we sat in the back and did not share in the passing of the peace.

Now, not quite a year later, he continues with chemotherapy and all its side effects.

In March, I remember the first time I heard President Trump refer to the COVID-19 situation as a pandemic. And I thought, “Here we go again.”

Ollie and I retrieved the masks, the wipes, and the hand sanitizer, continued to order groceries, and realized we were about to relive last summer.

This time, we were far from alone.

At first, Ollie preferred I write nothing about his diagnosis on social media or elsewhere, and I respected his wish for privacy. I write this now because we want to send a message to people who may feel stir-crazy, sad, isolated, or scared.

You can do this. We know, because we did it.

Hug the children who have been driving you crazy, your partner who has gotten on your last nerve, your rambunctious pet who wonders why you’re at home all the time.

You can get through this.