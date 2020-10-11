'Cops are getting a bad rep,' says two men waving flags outside Davenport Police Department on Sunday

Robert Gamble smiled and waved as some motorists honked their horns in support, or against, his efforts Sunday afternoon.

Gamble, 56, of the Des Moines area, is the head of the Iowa chapter of America Backs the Blue. He was joined by Davenport resident David Tygart, 69, on the sidewalk outside of the Davenport Police Department for two hours Sunday afternoon, the first two participants in a "Line the Street" event to support law enforcement, planned on Facebook.

Both were holding flags; Gamble with a “thin blue line” flag, which is black and white with one blue line while Tygart held an American flag.

“Cops are getting a bad rep” lately, Tygart said. “Just because there are bad demonstrators (at protests) or bad cops doesn’t mean all are bad.”

Tygart has, at times, sat outside of the police department along West Fourth Street for periods of time with a sign showing support for law enforcement. He began that effort in July.

Tygart reached out to him for Sunday’s event, Gamble said, which is the latest in a series of public demonstrations held by various organizers across the Quad-Cities since May. They have focused on social justice, civil rights, gun rights and other issues.

