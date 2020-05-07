Coronavirus changes United Way Day of Caring

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the United Way of the Quad-Cities Day of Caring, scheduled for May 14, has been changed.
Instead of assigning teams of volunteers to go out into the community to do landscaping, painting or learning activities with children, United Way has been asking community organizations what their needs are, then posting them on its website for volunteers or businesses to pick up.
"People do want to step up and help," Marci Zogg, vice president of community engagement, said.
Needs will be listed on United Way's website as "ongoing" or for a specific date, and they will be updated as they come in.
The jobs or opportunities allow for social distancing while caring.
Making a monetary donation to United Way is another giving option, Zogg said.
Here are a half-dozen opportunities that were listed on the website on Thursday:
• Send a thank you note to health care workers at Genesis or UnityPoint Health-Trinity.
• Administer daily COVID-19 health screenings at Skip-a-Long child care/education, Davenport.
• Donate children's books to the Women United Virtual Book Drive.
• Sew face covering masks for distribution at the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center.
• Deliver meals to shelter clients of Humility Homes and Services temporarily housed at motels.
• Help young people through Heart of Hope Outreach Ministries, Rock Island, by writing notes/letters of encouragement and affirmation or signing up to be a virtual "summer camp counselor" in June.
