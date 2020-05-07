Coronavirus changes United Way Day of Caring

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the United Way of the Quad-Cities Day of Caring, scheduled for May 14, has been changed.

Instead of assigning teams of volunteers to go out into the community to do landscaping, painting or learning activities with children, United Way has been asking community organizations what their needs are, then posting them on its website for volunteers or businesses to pick up.

"People do want to step up and help," Marci Zogg, vice president of community engagement, said.

Needs will be listed on United Way's website as "ongoing" or for a specific date, and they will be updated as they come in.

The jobs or opportunities allow for social distancing while caring.

To find, go to https://unitedwayqc.galaxydigital.com/need/?s=1&need_init_id=3002