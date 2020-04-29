Coronavirus outbreak at Tyson plant in Joslin confirmed. 2 workers have died, 92 have the virus

Addressing a question on the large disparity in numbers in positive tests, Dr. Louis Katz, medical director, Scott County Health Department and Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center, said a key fact would be how many people who work at the Joslin Tyson plant live in Scott County vs. Rock Island County. “That’s probably a piece of it,” he said, adding that further investigation is needed.

Jobs at meatpacking plants often are difficult, labor-intensive jobs where workers are close together.

“We do know that meat packing plants all across the country seem to have a lot of infections going on," Ludwig said. "And that is because of the nature of their work.”

The Joslin plant contributes to community spread, too, Ludwig said.

“The nature of their work is that it’s very hard to be social distancing on the production line,” she said. “They have done some mitigation efforts, but it’s a difficult industry to do that with. But I do think that some of it is community spread as well.”