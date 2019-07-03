Two weeks after a man died when he fell into the Mississippi River near Lock & Dam 14, the U. S. Army Corps of Engineers and the U.S. Coast Guard are urging Quad-Citians enjoying their Fourth of July holiday in or near the water to keep safety in mind.
David Mitchell, 35, of Rockford, Illinois, was standing on the rocks along the river bank when he fell in and was quickly swept up into the water. His body was recovered several days later.
“People often forget the simplest thing they can do when it comes to water safety is to have a life jacket on," said Sam Heilig, spokesperson for the Corps of Engineers. "Proximity to the water doesn’t necessarily mean you’re on the water in a boat.”
Being aware of one’s surroundings is important, and so is being aware when dangers are present, Heilig said.
Monika Spies, spokesperson for the U.S. Coast Guard, said 84.5% of drowning victims were not wearing life jackets.
“At the best of times, the Mississippi River can pose a risk for swimmers or boaters,” she said. “We would like anyone on the water to maximize caution to avoid tragedy especially over the holiday weekend."
She, too, emphasized the importance of flotation devices — “Anything you can grab onto.”
Statistics on drowning
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:
- Every day, about 10 people die from unintentional drowning. Of these, two are children ages 14 or younger.
- Drowning ranks fifth among the leading causes of unintentional injury death for people of all ages.
- Nearly 80% of people who die from drowning are male.
- Children ages 1 to 4 have the highest drowning rates.
- In 2014, among children 1 to 4 years old who died from an unintentional injury, one-third died from drowning.
- Among children ages 1 to 4, most drownings occur in home swimming pools.
- The main factors that affect drowning risk are lack of swimming ability, lack of barriers to prevent unsupervised water access, lack of close supervision while swimming, location, failure to wear life jackets, alcohol use and seizure disorders.
Fireworks tips from the Coast Guard
The Coast Guard reminds boaters to stay clear of fireworks-display barges and shore-side facilities, according to a news release. (The Quad-Cities is not using a barge for fireworks this year.)
Mariners should not to launch or use fireworks aboard a vessel because they can be mistaken as a sign of distress, needlessly attracting Coast Guard and other rescue resources, it said. Likewise, mariners should not use safety flares as fireworks, because they are internationally recognized as distress signals. (It is a federal felony for anyone to knowingly and willfully communicate a false-distress message.)
The Coast Guard recommends these safe practices:
- Do not impede navigable channels if watching fireworks from the water.
- Make sure a friend or relative knows your float plan — where you are going and when you will return.
- Always wear a life jacket while aboard a vessel.
- Maintain a reliable means of communication such as a VHF radio and a fully charged cell phone.
- Listen for safety zones, safety bulletins and emergency broadcasts via VHF-FM channel 16.
- Never boat under the influence. Have a designated sober operator, because it is illegal to operate a boat while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
For more information on boating safety, go to www.uscgboating.org.
