Corps seeks comment on river project

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and its partners are in the early stages of planning for a habitat rehabilitation project in Pool 13 of the Mississippi River near Green Island, Iowa, and are seeking public input through Nov. 30.

The project is part of the larger Upper Mississippi River Restoration Program that is working to restore natural habitat that has been altered through the years all the way from the headwaters in Minnesota to southern Missouri. So far, 100,000 acres has been restored and many projects are in the works, according to the Corps.

Green Island consists of a 4,000-acre wetland complex, south of Bellevue, Iowa, in Jackson County, according to a news release from the Corps.

Lands included in the project fall within the boundaries of the Green Island Wildlife Management area which is managed by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

The restoration project will focus on freshwater marshes, backwaters and floodplain forests, creating habitat for fish, birds, bats and small mammals.