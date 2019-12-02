Democratic presidential hopeful Cory Booker will be in the Quad-Cities on Saturday to take part in the latest “First in the Nation: Iowa 2020” forum on the campus of St. Ambrose University.
Booker, a U.S. senator from New Jersey, will participate in the forum at the Beehive on Saturday at 5 p.m. The doors open at 4:15 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
The forum series, which is aimed at featuring the candidates running for president in 2020, is sponsored by the Quad-City Times, St. Ambrose University and the Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce.
You have free articles remaining.
The forum Saturday will include remarks from Booker, a question-and-answer session with a panel of Quad-City journalists, then the senator will take questions from the audience.
Booker won a special election to the Senate in 2013 and, in 2014, he was elected to six-year term.
He previously was the mayor of Newark, New Jersey.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.