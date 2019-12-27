The couple knew the risk.
Now it's paying off.
"You hear the term 'starving artist' all the time," Torie DePauw said. "Our art is actually supporting us, and we're so blessed about that."
Neither Torie, 25, nor her husband, Timmie DePauw, 35, is particularly good at drawing or other more common forms of art, she said. But both found their calling in glass blowing, and they realized their passion at an ideal time — when the legalization of marijuana placed a high demand on glass pipes and other accessories.
Timmie had taken a shine to glass blowing as a student at Moline High School. But it wasn't a practical line of work.
"Timmie used to work at a factory in Muscatine, and he had no real interest in doing that," Torie said. "I had been working for ARC (with people with disabilities), and we both decided about four years ago to quit our jobs.
"I'm so thankful we took the leap."
The DePauws now operate Oxy Glass out of their home in Muscatine, selling their products in the Quad-Cities and elsewhere while bracing themselves for the likelihood of company growth. Their business now allows them to support their family, including their infant daughter.
In addition to his high school classes, Timmie trained with another glass blower before bringing Torie into the fold. They make and sell a popular line of glass pipes and accessories, along with pendants, rings and other jewelry.
Their first retail relationship was with Laura Bomgardner, owner of Lollypalooza and Lolly Too, both Moline gift shops. But they also supply glassware to stores in Davenport, Cedar Rapids and the medical marijuana dispensary in Milan, Nature's Treatment of Illinois.
"I took a chance on Timmie, frankly, because his product is fantastic," Bomgardner said. "Any time you buy American-made glass, it's going to be made much better — safer and more durable.
You have free articles remaining.
"We call 'em 'bang-bang' pipes."
To demonstrate the strength of the pipes, made from hard glass called borosilicate, merchants "bang" them on display cases and other hard surfaces.
"The cool thing about our local shops and the dispensary is that they're really good at educating people on the difference between American and Chinese glass," Torie said. "We're all American. The Chinese do not kiln their glass, and that stuff will break."
In addition to their retail presence, the DePauws' online business, oxyglassart.com, is picking up pace.
"Over our four years, everything's totally taken off," Torie said. "Everything I've learned about glass has been from Tim, and it's just me and him.
"I do all the marketing and shipping. Timmie does most of the creative stuff and the website. We can't make enough glass right now."
Adding a third glass blower would be helpful, especially with a big boost in holiday sales, but the DePauws are particular.
"It's hard to imagine anyone doing it as well as us when it comes to our brand," Torie said. "You have to be passionate about it. There's nobody pushing us except us.
"There's been an investment for us — in torches, kilns, ventilation, liquid oxygen, propane and, of course, glass. You can't be just half in it."
Bomgardner, a long-time supporter of decriminalization of marijuana, said the DePauw family is an example of how the new measure in Illinois can help small businesses.
"The really cool thing, though, is that Torie and Timmie are just extremely nice, hardworking people," she said. "Torie has grown so much as a person and a glass blower. They're just wonderful people, and I'm happy to see them succeed."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.