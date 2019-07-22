DAVENPORT — Kris Kristofferson & The Strangers will perform at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at the Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St.
Tickets ($59 to $89) will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, July 26, at the Adler box office and Ticketmaster.com.
Kristofferson, 83, a Country Music Hall of Fame member and three-time Grammy winner, has recorded 30 albums and spent three decades performing all over the world. He has earned the prestigious Johnny Mercer Award from the Songwriter Hall of Fame, and he has been honored with the American Veterans Association’s Veteran of the Year Award.
Additionally, he's received the Johnny Cash Visionary Award from Country Music Television, and in 2009, BMI (Broadcast Music Inc.) lauded Kristofferson with the Icon Award. In 2014, Kristofferson was honored with a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and the PEN Song Lyrics of Literary Excellence Award.
Kristofferson has acted in more than 70 films. In 1977, he won a Golden Globe for Best Actor in “A Star Is Born," in which he starred opposite Barbra Streisand.
Kristofferson's albums include "A Moment of Forever" (1995), "The Austin Sessions" (1999), "This Old Road," "Closer to the Bone," and "Feeling Mortal." (2013).
His latest CD, "The Cedar Creek Sessions," was recorded at Austin’s Cedar Creek Recording Studio in 2014. Released for Kristofferson’s 80th birthday in 2016, the double-CD set is a snapshot of the legendary songwriter in the twilight of his life. The disc was nominated for a Grammy for Best Americana Album in 2016.
For more information, visit KrisKristofferson.com.
