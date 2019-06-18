A portion of the vineyard has been planted.
Building plans have been made and are just about ready for submission to the county engineer for Scott County.
For Julia Rubino and Bryce Flaherty, Olathea Creek Vineyard, their dream business located on 13.2 acres in rural LeClaire on the grounds of the former Olathea Golf Course, is becoming a reality.
The Scott County Planning and Zoning Commission on Tuesday unanimously approved the site plan for the winery that will eventually include a tasting room and an events center for weddings, as well as the spot for their dream home.
“It’s been a long road, but we’re not taking anything for granted,” Flaherty said after the meeting. “We’re getting so many people behind us who want to see this thing go through. It’s been a lot of hard work, but we do have a lot of supporters.”
Over the past nine months the couple has had to have the property rezoned from R1 Residential to A-G Agricultural-General, as well as obtain a special use permit by the Scott County Zoning Board of Adjustment and jump through some other hoops.
There was some opposition to their plans by neighbors, but the couple said they have been working with those neighbors to relieve their concerns about noise and privacy.
The last hurdle other than having the county engineers approve the building projects was jumped Tuesday.
However, they will not be able to build their event center until after two years of continuous vineyard operations, which began when they began planting their grapes, according to the Planning and Zoning Commission’s directive.
However, they can move forward with making wine and open their tasting room.
“The county engineer has to review the building plans still but once we get that finalized with the builders we’ll be moving forward,” Rubino said.
Rubino, who works for an area manufacturing firm, and her fiancé, Flaherty, who is a Rock Island firefighter, both say this project has been their dream.
“We’d like to come out of the gate doing about 2,000 gallons to 3,000 our first year,” Flaherty told the five-member board. The grapes they have planted will not be able to produce for about two years.
However, Flaherty said, ”We already have producers our of Cedar Rapids and Iowa City that are growing Iowa grapes and want to supply so we can start branding and making our presence known and offering a high-quality Iowa wine. There are enough California wines out there. We want to showcase what we can do here.
“If all the stars align we’d like to produce this fall and open in March,” he said.
