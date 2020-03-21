COVID-19 forces Alleman High School's Heritage Ball to go virtual

A 45-year fundraising staple, Alleman High School's Father Mirabelli Heritage Ball is going virtual this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Our highest priority is the health and safety of our staff, students and families,'' said Rev. Daniel Mirabelli, the school's longtime director of development. "In light of the ongoing coronavirus, we’re migrating this year’s Heritage Ball to an online-only, virtual format."
The ball, which is the Rock Island-based Catholic school's largest fundraiser, will go live on the school's Facebook page at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 28. Supporters will be able to see the live drawing for the Dream Big Raffle, as well as the live auction.
"Our auctioneer, Dan DePorter, will be with us live and will be taking your live bids via our Facebook page,'' said Chris Lambrecht, Alleman's Development Office spokesperson.
Silent auction bidding will begin at noon Thursday, March 26, and end at 8 p.m. Saturday. Those interested can register for the silent auction now by texting “2020heritageball” to 243-725 or visiting https://one.bidpal.net/2020heritageball/welcome and using the “SIGN IN” link to sign up and register.
For $150, Dream Big Raffle shares can be purchased by going to https://allemanhighschool.org/support-ahs/dream-big-raffle
Top prize for the Dream Big Raffle is $150,00, followed by prizes of $10,000, $5,000 and two attendance prizes of $1,000. If you purchase a Dream Big Raffle ticket, you are eligible to buy a 50/50 drawing ticket for $10. Last year's winning 50/50 ticket was worth over $28,000.
For those who already have bought event tickets to the Heritage Ball, there are four options:
- Donate your ticket(s) back to Alleman High School as a tax-deductible contribution.
- Apply your ticket(s) cost to 50-50 tickets. This is only applicable to Dream Big Raffle share participants.
- Request a credit for the face value of your ticket(s) toward the 2021 Heritage Ball.
- Request a refund. All refunds will be issued the week of March 30.