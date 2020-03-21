COVID-19 forces Alleman High School's Heritage Ball to go virtual

A 45-year fundraising staple, Alleman High School's Father Mirabelli Heritage Ball is going virtual this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Our highest priority is the health and safety of our staff, students and families,'' said Rev. Daniel Mirabelli, the school's longtime director of development. "In light of the ongoing coronavirus, we’re migrating this year’s Heritage Ball to an online-only, virtual format."

The ball, which is the Rock Island-based Catholic school's largest fundraiser, will go live on the school's Facebook page at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 28. Supporters will be able to see the live drawing for the Dream Big Raffle, as well as the live auction.

"Our auctioneer, Dan DePorter, will be with us live and will be taking your live bids via our Facebook page,'' said Chris Lambrecht, Alleman's Development Office spokesperson.