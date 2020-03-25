COVID-19 pandemic leads to closures and creativity in City of Davenport

One of the most important changes involves sick leave policies. As approved Wednesday night by City Council, and per the Families First Coronavirus Response Act signed by President Trump last week, Davenport’s policy means that an employee could request 80 hours of paid sick leave, if the employee is subject to a quarantine or isolation order, if they’re experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and are seeking a medical diagnosis, if they’re caring for an individual in quarantine or a child out of school, among other reasons.

In addition, once the up-to 80 hours of leave are exhausted, up to an additional 10 weeks of paid leave are available for an employee unable to work due to the need to care for a child whose school is closed or whose child care provider is closed or unavailable.

“The City has tried to be as flexible as possible in the development of policies that would permit our employees to continue getting paid, while also being mindful of the financial due diligence and responsibility that we have as a local government,” Merritt said by email before the meeting.

Merritt cautioned that the situation is still evolving, as federal and more local rules around work and the pandemic force workplaces including the city to adapt.

Market turmoil forces bond creativity