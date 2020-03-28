COVID-19 report, March 22-27: Iowa records its first death from the new coronavirus

A woman waiting to pay for groceries Friday morning at Schnuck’s on Middle Road in Bettendorf might have summed up the way most Quad-City residents feel as they try to keep up with the latest COVID-19 news.
“It’s impossible,” the 48-year-old said after she paid the bill. “What I would really like is some kind of notification for when toilet paper is available.
“That would be the kind of news I’d like.”
Much has changed over the last week. The United States overtook Italy and China as the country with the highest number of confirmed cases -- the count stood at 112,468 on Saturday, according to Johns Hopkins data. As of Saturday, Illinois had 3,491 confirmed cases and 47 deaths; Iowa had 298 confirmed cases and three deaths. Rock Island County has five confirmed cases; Scott County has 10.
Here's what happened last week:
Sunday, March 22
Rock Island County recorded its first positive COVID-19 case Sunday: a man in his 60s, who was hospitalized.
“Our first official case in Rock Island County confirms what we have been saying for more than a week: COVID-19 is circulating in our community,” said Nita Ludwig, the county's public health administrator, in a press release. “We must prevent the further spread of this life-threatening virus.”
A positive test for an adult between the ages of 41 and 60 who lives in Scott County was reported Saturday, March 21, and it became one of 22 additional positive cases in Iowa announced Sunday.
Monday, March 23
One day after announcing its first official positive test for COVID-19, officials with the Rock Island County Health Department confirmed a second case in the county.
Officials said a man in his 70s tested positive.
“Now that we have two official cases — and others who have been tested and are awaiting results — Quad Citians need to understand that COVID-19 is circulating widely in our community,” said Nita Ludwig, public health administrator in Rock Island County. “Both of our cases have been older residents, and older patients because of their age are at higher risk of the infection becoming serious.”
Governors in Iowa and Illinois defended their policy decisions around the coronavirus — Illinois has a shelter-in-place order in effect, Iowa does not, as the number of confirmed cases in both states climbed.
As of Monday, Illinois had 1,285 confirmed cases and 12 deaths; Iowa stood at 105 cases and no deaths.
Tuesday, March 24
On Tuesday, Genesis Health Systems opened a mobile collection sample site in Moline, one week after the opening of its first in Davenport. The site is open 8 a.m.-8 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, at Genesis HealthPlex, 3900 28th Ave. Dr., Moline. Tests are performed for COVID-19, seasonal influenza and strep but only for patients referred and sample-ordered by a Genesis medical provider.
For many people, getting tested for COVID-19 is in no way easy. Tests are not plentiful. Health experts recommend people with flu-like symptoms should proceed as though they have COVID-19 — even if they have not been tested — and take precautions by isolating themselves and minimizing the risk of transmission. They also should call a doctor with questions and call ahead if they're planning to visit a health care facility so staff can prepare.
By Tuesday it was clear there was no way of knowing exactly how many people in the Quad-Cities have been tested for COVID-19. Illinois and Iowa only report positive cases by county, and county health officials are not told about cases by private labs. As of Tuesday afternoon, there were two confirmed cases in Rock Island County and one in Scott County, though two non-residents had been tested in Scott County, but counted in their county of residence. Nearby, there are five in Muscatine County and one in Whiteside County.
Wednesday, March 25
Rock Island County added one additional confirmed test and Scott County two Wednesday, according to the counties' health departments.
A woman in her 40s has tested positive for COVID-19 and was the third official case in Rock Island County. The Rock Island County Health Department said she was self-isolating at home.
In Scott County, two additional cases were confirmed — briefly putting the county’s positive count at three. Both cases were people between the ages of 41 and 60 and are hospitalized. Muscatine County had another case confirmed Wednesday, for a total of six. Authorities said the person is between the ages of 18 and 40.
The first death in Iowa was reported, too, an elderly woman in Dubuque County.
Thursday, March 26
Scott County health officials on Thursday reported four new cases of the COVID-19 virus, bringing the county's total to seven, while Rock Island County announced one new case, bringing its total to four.
Among the Quad-City confirmed cases to date is an employee of the skilled care unit at Rock Island's Friendship Manor, a retirement community with about 80 residents in that unit, Julie Arndt, marketing director, said.
Scott County reported that of its four new cases announced Thursday, one is elderly and three are between 41 and 60 years old. Health officials said they did not know if these people were in hospitals or at their homes or where they might have contracted the virus.
The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) was notified of 34 additional positive cases of Iowans with COVID-19, for a total of 179 positive cases.
Public health officials in Illinois reported an explosion of 673 new cases on Thursday, and seven deaths. By Thursday Illinois reported a total of 2,538 cases, including 26 deaths, in 37 counties. Ages range from younger than one to 99.
Friday, March 27
By Friday, the U.S. Army directed all Army installations, including the Rock Island Arsenal, to change to Health Protection Condition C, or Charlie, Wednesday to help control the ongoing spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
All non-essential personnel will not go to work on the island for an undermined length of time. Col. Stephen Marr, U.S. Army Garrison commander at the Rock Island Arsenal estimated, at least half of the some 6,500 employees were not present Thursday.
In Illinois, weekly claims for unemployment skyrocketed, increasing 950% According to the Illinois Department of Employment Security, 114,114 people filed for unemployment in the week ending March 21, up from 10,870. Illinois closed bars and restaurants beginning March 16, 2020.
In Iowa, unemployment claims between March 15-21 — the first time period that reflects the increased number of claims filed related to COVID-19, including the broader group of individuals eligible for claims due to the virus — was 40,952. A total of $10,674,711.86 in unemployment insurance benefits were paid to Iowans for the week ending on March 20.
