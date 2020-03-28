COVID-19 report, March 22-27: Iowa records its first death from the new coronavirus

For many people, getting tested for COVID-19 is in no way easy. Tests are not plentiful. Health experts recommend people with flu-like symptoms should proceed as though they have COVID-19 — even if they have not been tested — and take precautions by isolating themselves and minimizing the risk of transmission. They also should call a doctor with questions and call ahead if they're planning to visit a health care facility so staff can prepare.

By Tuesday it was clear there was no way of knowing exactly how many people in the Quad-Cities have been tested for COVID-19. Illinois and Iowa only report positive cases by county, and county health officials are not told about cases by private labs. As of Tuesday afternoon, there were two confirmed cases in Rock Island County and one in Scott County, though two non-residents had been tested in Scott County, but counted in their county of residence. Nearby, there are five in Muscatine County and one in Whiteside County.

Wednesday, March 25

Rock Island County added one additional confirmed test and Scott County two Wednesday, according to the counties' health departments.

A woman in her 40s has tested positive for COVID-19 and was the third official case in Rock Island County. The Rock Island County Health Department said she was self-isolating at home.