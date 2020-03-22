COVID-19: Rock Island County has its first positive test

Rock Island County has recorded its first positive COVID-19 case: a man in his 60s, the county health department announced Sunday.

The Rock Island County patient is being treated in a local hospital.

“Our first official case in Rock Island County confirms what we have been saying for more than a week: COVID-19 is circulating in our community,” said Nita Ludwig, the county's public health administrator, in a press release. “We must prevent the further spread of this life-threatening virus.”

A positive test for an adult between the ages of 41 and 60 who lives in Scott County was reported Saturday, and it became one of 22 additional positive cases in Iowa announced Sunday.

The state has recorded a total of 90 positive cases, according to a news release from the Iowa Department of Public Health.

Illinois has 296 new positive cases, including one infant, and three more deaths related to the virus, it was announced at Gov. J.B. Pritzker's Sunday news conference. The total of positive cases is now 1,049 for the state, including nine fatalities, according to the state health department.

UnityPoint visitor changes