COVID-19 update: Quad-Cities medical professionals asked to join the Rock Island Medical Reserve Corps to help with COVID-19 response

A call to arms

The Quad-City Health Initiative board received a message from Dr. Cheryl True about the Rock Island Medical Reserve Corps, which serves the Quad-Cities, about the need for volunteers.

“While the COVID-19 pandemic sweeps the globe, we recognize that those on the front lines need to be able to concentrate and focus their attention on their important work,” the letter says. “We know there are many issues that may need further time, personnel and research beyond the current capacity for local organizations, and we would like to let our community know how to offer assistance.”

“We need all hands on deck.”

“Quad-Citizens from health care, public health and related fields with skills, expertise, professional knowledge, and a passion to help support our community in any way possible exist throughout our community,” she continued.