COVID-19 cases spike at Thomson prison and EM Correctional Center

Cases of COVID-19 at the federal penitentiary in Thomson have spiked.
As of Aug. 20, 30 staff and 18 inmates had tested positive, up from an Aug. 17 case count of 20 staff and two inmates.
That's according to a letter from U.S. Representatives Cheri Bustos and Dave Loebsack and U.S. Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth to Federal Bureau of Prisons Director Michael Carvaial and Warden Christopher Rivers.
Thomson officials have already committed to testing all inmates, they said. But they called for testing of all staff to find asymptomatic cases, and for the BOP to provide temporary workers to help staff the prison.
“While we appreciate the work of USP Thomson to test staff known to have been exposed to COVID-19 and all inmates, more staff testing is urgently needed to find asymptomatic cases and prevent the spread of this virus,” the lawmakers wrote. “USP Thomson staff live in many counties surrounding the prison in Illinois and Iowa. Untested asymptomatic staff commuting to and from work could negatively impact communities surrounding the prison if further testing is not undertaken.”
The lawmakers also raised concerns about the rural location of Thomson prison, noting the city of Thomson is located in Carroll County, which has a population of 14,000 people and no hospitals. If infected staff or inmates need medical attention, they must go to a neighboring county or travel to Iowa to receive emergency care.
The legislative delegation has previously raised concerns about testing and understaffing at USP Thomson and requested the BOP to immediately increase the number of personnel at Thomson to maintain safe staffing levels. They requested a response no later than Aug. 26.
The lawmakers said Thomson prison has barely more than 400 staff, but is authorized to employ more than 600.
"With the temporary loss of 20 staff and potentially more at an already understaffed facility, additional staff will likely be necessary to maintain operations and safety in the facility," they wrote.
Cases of COVID-19 also have increased at the East Moline Correctional Center, 100 Hillcrest Road. The Illinois Department of Corrections reported Friday that 101 prisoners had contracted the coronavirus and 72 have since recovered, while seven staff were infected and six have recovered. The facility remains on lockdown, with no visits allowed.
The highest number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois prisons have occurred at the Stateville Correctional Center near Chicago, with 265 prisoners infected and 247 recovered, while 106 staff have been infected and 81 have recovered.
