COVID-19 claims two more victims in Rock Island County

Two more COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Rock Island County on Monday — a woman in her 90s and a man in his 80s.

A total of 14 people in Rock Island County and seven in Scott County have died because of COVID-19-related causes. The effects of the deadly novel coronavirus have led health department officials from both sides of the Mississippi River to warn Quad-Cities residents to follow each state’s guidelines to prevent further spread.

All told, Rock Island County has 491 confirmed COVID-19 cases after another 22 people were confirmed positive Monday.

Scott County reported 19 new cases since health officials last reported data Friday, bringing its total to 245.

Henry County, Illinois, has reported 55 cases.

Local and state health officials have not been able to pinpoint when COVID-19 will peak in the Quad-Cities. As late as last week, Scott County Health Department Director Ed Rivers said the area might not see the peak death rate from COVID-19 until the middle of May.

Statistics from the federal government said Iowa hit its peak death rate May 2, and Illinois reached its peak April 28.