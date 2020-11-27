COVID-19 creates a tough season for Niabi Zoo

"We did add a few new things outdoors, such as the new eagle owl and Binturong (also called a bearcat), but most of the new stuff was indoors. Those changes — and one or two we will announce in the next few weeks — mean that there will be lots of cool things to see in 2021."

The guests who did manage a visit to Niabi were "very understanding" about the restrictions, Jackson said.

Also understanding was the Scott County Regional Authority, or SCRA, which recently announced it was giving the zoo a $25,000 grant. The money will be used to help pay for veterinary expenses.

"The Niabi Zoo is home to over 800 animals ranging across almost every taxonomic group of animals from insects to large mammals," Jackson said. "The cost of providing world-class veterinary care for everything from routine physical exams to advanced surgical procedures is significant, to say the least.

"With our earned revenues drastically curtailed due to the COVID pandemic, we are grateful to have had the assistance of such a generous and important community organization. With the support of this important grant award the Niabi Zoo has been able to continue, uninterrupted, its high level of medical care for all of the animals in our collection."

Niabi Zoo is scheduled to reopen in April of 2020.