COVID-19 in the Quad-Cities: 'I try to fill the void for them'": Genesis BirthCenter nurse describes helping to bring life to the world during a pandemic

A lot has changed in the last year, but throughout the chaos of COVID-19, life is still being brought into the world.
Rosalinda Lopez, a registered nurse at the birth center of Genesis Medical Center in Silvis, has worked through the pandemic helping parents with the births of their children.
She wears many hats in that role — nurse, fill-in family member, someone who can take on any challenge in any department, and role model for her community.
The pandemic changed the delivery process.
In the early days of the pandemic, birthing mothers could have only one support person in the room. As case numbers subsided and vaccine rates climbed, her partner and one birth support person were allowed during mom's whole stay at the birthing center.
Parents are masked at all times while holding their newborn and nurses whose smiles can calm a birthing mother’s nerves are now covered by a mask to protect themselves and those that they care for.
Lopez recalled a first-time father who wandered into a hallway and saw a collection of photos of every nurse on the floor.
“I had patients ... that said, ‘We hear your voice, we see your eyes and we have that connection. But not being able to see your face, there is a disconnect,’” Lopez said.
The dad described how he wouldn’t be able to recognize the nurses who delivered his child if he saw them in public.
At home, Lopez still wears several hats — those of a mother, a partner and someone who’s experienced the grief and pain that comes with the virus affecting her family. She personally relates to what parents are going through since the pandemic put distance between her and her loved ones as well.
“I have grandparents, one at Hope Creek, that we are unable to see and sometimes have only been able to see through a window,” Lopez said. “You still wish you could hold them, but at least you can still see them. I completely understand because I am on that other side with my grandparents.”
Since being interviewed, both of Lopez’s grandparents have died.
With her own experiences, Lopez goes out of her way for those who don’t have their usual support systems on hand, and she’s in the room during deliveries. On top of regular care, nurses and other healthcare workers are now taking on even more of the emotional labor that goes into patient care.
“Being there with them is like being a part of their little family,” Lopez said. “If there is that void, I try to fill that void for them.”
Lopez has noticed an influx of Hispanic patients in intensive care units. This has hit home for Lopez, a Hispanic women who lost her uncle and a godmother to COVID-19.
Hispanic and Latino people have made up 9.3% of the COVID-19 cases in Rock Island County, but they’ve only accounted for 5.35% of vaccinations in the county, according to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health.
When talking to her family members, Lopez said they were scared for her when she was vaccinated. She told them “Hopefully this will give us a fighting chance to be able to end the pandemic. This is what I am doing so it’s up to you. You don’t have to do it.”
But she has convinced at least one person to be vaccinated. When Lopez asked her son if he was willing to get the vaccine when it was his turn, he responded, “Yeah mom, you inspired me to want to get it.
"I appreciate you for wanting to step up for our family and for everyone else in the community.”