COVID-19 patients, crowded ICUs impact elective procedures at Quad-City hospitals

"Our COVID census has been holding pretty steady over the past week. The number of COVID-positive patients, in addition to an overall high hospital census in general, continues to stretch our staff resources," Andersen said. "The ICU census remains our pressure point. On occasion over the past three weeks, we have had to stabilize and transfer ICU patients to other facilities to receive care."

Andersen detailed some of the care COVID-19 patients are receiving.

"On a positive note, we are working to prevent COVID-19 hospitalizations with outpatient polyclonal antibody infusion treatments for high-risk COVID patients and a COVID-19 Safe at Home program that monitors at-risk COVID patients at home to help reduce their need for emergency department visits, hospitalizations and ICU care," Andersen said. "We have had these programs in place since November 2020. The programs were instrumental in helping us manage our COVID-19 hospital census during the surge last November, for example."

UnityPoint Health-Trinity also offered more details about its COVID-19 patients.

Through Sept. 7, the health system's positivity rate landed at 21.3% — far above the positivity rates of Scott and Rock Island counties, which are hovering between 8% and 9%.