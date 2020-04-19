COVID-19: Rock Island reports 28 new confirmed cases

Another person has died from the COVID-19 virus in Muscatine County, bringing the number of deaths to four in that county.
On Sunday, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) was notified of 389 additional positive cases for a total of 2,902 positive cases.
According to IDPH, the additional death reported Sunday was an older adult, aged 61-80, in Muscatine County. In the state, 198 people are hospitalized, and 1,171 Iowans have recovered.
Cases and total deaths for these counties were:
- Clinton: 41 cases, no deaths.
- Louisa County: 212 cases, two deaths.
- Scott County, 159 cases and three deaths.
A total of 261, or 67%, of the 389 additional positive cases can be attributed to surveillance testing of meat processing facilities, the IDPH said. That includes more than 500 completed surveillance tests of Tyson employees and more than 500 completed surveillance tests of National Beef employees, for a total of 84 positive and 177 positive respectively.
28 more test positive for COVID-19 in Rock Island County
The Rock Island County Health Department on Sunday reported 28 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 262. Statewide, there were 1,197 new cases, and 33 additional deaths. There are 30,357 confirmed cases in Illinois.
The new Rock Island cases are:
- Woman in her 60s hospitalized
- Woman in her 30s isolating at home
- Woman in her 20s isolating at home
- Woman in her 70s isolating at home
- Woman in her 40s isolating at home
- Woman in her 70s isolating at home
- Woman in her 20s isolating at home
- Woman in her 30s isolating at home
- Woman in her 30s isolating at home
- Woman in her 50s isolating at home
- Woman in her 50s isolating at home
- Woman in her 40s isolating at home
- Woman in her 50s isolating at home
- Woman in her 40s isolating at home
- Woman in her 50s isolating at home
- Man in his 30s isolating at home
- Man in his 30s isolating at home
- Man in his 60s isolating at home
- Man in his 20s isolating at home
- Man in his 60s isolating at home
- Man in his 30s isolating at home
- Man in his teens isolating at home
- Man in his 70s isolating at home
- Man in his 60s isolating at home
- Man in his 30s isolating at home
- Man in his 50s isolating at home
- Man in his 30s isolating at home
- Man in his 20s isolating at home
